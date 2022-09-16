'Abusing someone is completely wrong' - Ashwin defends Arshdeep after dropped catch fiasco vs Pakistan

R Ashwin defends Arshdeep Singh after dropped catch fiasco vs Pakistan Photograph:( AFP )
Arshdeep Singh was massively trolled for his dropped catch in India's five-wicket loss versus Pakistan in Asia Cup. R Ashwin has now given a fitting reply to trolls:
Arshdeep Singh had a forgettable campaign in the Asia Cup 2022 edition, where favourites Rohit Sharma-led India bowed out in the Super Four round. While he ended as India's second-highest wicket-taker in the recently-concluded edition, in the UAE, with five wickets from as many games, it was his dropped catch in Men in Blue's Super Four loss versus Pakistan that led to his massive trolling.
The Indian cricket fans went after Arshdeep after the 23-year-old talented pacer dropped a simple catch to give a reprieve to Asif Ali during Pakistan's 182-run chase versus India in the Super Four clash in Dubai. The Men in Green finisher was completely outfoxed by a Ravi Bishnoi delivery, in the 18th over, and mistimed a shot which went to Arshdeep. The youngster dropped a sitter which led to Pakistan's stunning five-wicket win.
R Ashwin has now backed Arshdeep and schooled his trolls to not abuse anyone. On his Youtube channel, the offie said, "So, we will get to the outrage that we saw on social media about his dropped catch against Pakistan. Yes, anybody in the public eye will get criticism, agreed. It is a part and parcel of our life. We will accept it and move forward. But getting personal is not the greatest of feelings. He (Arshdeep) is representing all of us when he is on the field, right?"
ALSO READ | He might become India's T20I captain: Aakash Chopra's big prediction on star player
Ashwin further asserted, "Sometimes, we have to put ourselves in that situation as a commoner, be it someone working in an IT industry, or someone working in a factory. We are tweeting out of emotion as soon as he drops a catch, scolding him. Let’s admit it’s an expression of our emotions.
"Abusing someone is completely wrong, guys. Imagine Arshdeep reading those trolls. Imagine the toll it will have on the youngster. Imagine the effect it will have on him and his family," added the spin-bowling all-rounder.
Ashwin lavished praise on Arshdeep for his performances in the Asia Cup, where he gave his all bowling the last over versus both Pakistan and Sri Lanka with virtually nothing to defend. The Punjab pacer showed that he was not deterred despite the dropped catch fiasco and has a calm head on his shoulders to bowl in the death overs.
Arshdeep and Ashwin both are part of India's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cupn 2022 edition, to be held in Australia from October-November. Both will hope to make a mark and guide India to their second title in the tournament history.