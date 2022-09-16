'Abusing someone is completely wrong' - Ashwin defends Arshdeep after dropped catch fiasco vs Pakistan

Arshdeep Singh had a forgettable campaign in the Asia Cup 2022 edition, where favourites Rohit Sharma-led India bowed out in the Super Four round. While he ended as India's second-highest wicket-taker in the recently-concluded edition, in the UAE, with five wickets from as many games, it was his dropped catch in Men in Blue's Super Four loss versus Pakistan that led to his massive trolling.

The Indian cricket fans went after Arshdeep after the 23-year-old talented pacer dropped a simple catch to give a reprieve to Asif Ali during Pakistan's 182-run chase versus India in the Super Four clash in Dubai. The Men in Green finisher was completely outfoxed by a Ravi Bishnoi delivery, in the 18th over, and mistimed a shot which went to Arshdeep. The youngster dropped a sitter which led to Pakistan's stunning five-wicket win.

R Ashwin has now backed Arshdeep and schooled his trolls to not abuse anyone. On his Youtube channel, the offie said, "So, we will get to the outrage that we saw on social media about his dropped catch against Pakistan. Yes, anybody in the public eye will get criticism, agreed. It is a part and parcel of our life. We will accept it and move forward. But getting personal is not the greatest of feelings. He (Arshdeep) is representing all of us when he is on the field, right?"

ALSO READ | He might become India's T20I captain: Aakash Chopra's big prediction on star player

Ashwin further asserted, "Sometimes, we have to put ourselves in that situation as a commoner, be it someone working in an IT industry, or someone working in a factory. We are tweeting out of emotion as soon as he drops a catch, scolding him. Let’s admit it’s an expression of our emotions.

"Abusing someone is completely wrong, guys. Imagine Arshdeep reading those trolls. Imagine the toll it will have on the youngster. Imagine the effect it will have on him and his family," added the spin-bowling all-rounder.