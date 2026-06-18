/BCCI eyes March 10 start for IPL 2027 to beat harsh summer heat

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) is mulling starting IPL 2027 as early as March 10 to avoid playing more matches during harsh summer heat. Usually, the IPL gets underway in late March and ends at the end of May or in early June, with the latest edition (IPL 2026) taking place from March 28 to May 31. The BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia, has revealed that the board is planning to host the next season from March 10 to May 15.

In 2024, the IPL had shared tentative windows for the next three seasons, and IPL 2027 was pencilled in from March 14 to May 30.

Considering that the end of the May window is the start of pre-monsoon in some states, and earlier, the searing heat bothers everyone, the Indian Cricket Board is seeking an earlier window to start the tournament.

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"This year, IPL started around March 29 [28], and it was over by May 31," Saikia said in a chat with PTI. "The only thing which we are discussing is that during the fag end of the tournament, after May 15...there is apprehension of having rainfall or the pre-monsoon season starting.

"On the other hand, there is hot weather, which is not very conducive either for the players or for the crowds.

"So therefore, there is a discussion going on in BCCI as well as in our IPL governing council regarding whether we can start the tournament a little bit earlier than the fag end of March.

"From next year, we will make an effort, and I have already instructed our general manager (games development) [former India fast bowler Abey Kuruvilla] to look for the windows, whether we can start it by the 10th of March and conclude it by the 15th of May. So that there are no adverse weather conditions in the run-up to the playoffs and the finals of IPL 2027, which will be the 20th edition,” he continued.

Player and Fan Welfare Triggers the Shift

Revealing that he received complaints from players about playing in harsh conditions during Indian summers, Saikia decided to work on mending the window for the IPL 20th season.

"I'm hearing a lot of complaints from the fans as well as from the players, because not all players are very well-equipped or well-acclimatised to play in such hot conditions," he said. "So, to provide a pleasant atmosphere for the tournament, we want to close it by the 15th of May.