/Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan star with bat as India crush Afghanistan in 2nd ODI to win series

Team India ODI captain Shubman Gill and keeper-batter Ishan Kishan slammed respective hundreds as the hosts crushed Afghanistan by 170 runs to win the second One-Dayer in Lucknow and clinch the three-match series on Wednesday (Jun 17). India posted 402 batting first, with Gill top-scoring with a brilliant 154. Kishan, on the other hand, smashed 125 as the two added 224 for the third wicket.

During the second innings, Indian quicks Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar picked three wickets each as India bundled out Afghanistan on 232 inside the 45th over.



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Meanwhile, searing temperatures forced the organisers to schedule three drink breaks per innings, with several players from both camps needing on-field treatment for cramps.

Batting first with the sun baking down and the temperature reading above 40 degrees Celsius, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and veteran Rohit on 48 and 96, as Gill and Kishan took centre stage. Later, Gill reached his ninth ODI century with a four, adding to his unbeaten 84 in the series opener, and Kishan raced to a 71-ball hundred with a flurry of boundaries as Afghanistan's bowlers wilted in the heat.



Left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote finally broke the marathon stand to get Kishan caught out.



Gill battled cramps during his 110-ball knock, which included 22 fours and two sixes, before falling when his tired reverse sweep was caught at deep cover.



Kharote struck again to remove KL Rahul for a golden duck but was denied a hat-trick by Washington Sundar. Rashid joined the late burst to pick up more Indian wickets as the innings lost momentum.



India had looked set to surpass their ODI record total of 418 before a late collapse saw them lose seven wickets for 42 runs and be bowled out in 49.5 overs.

Indian seamers keep AFG batters in check

India's Gill did not take the field in the second innings with his deputy Shreyas Iyer standing in as skipper.



In reply, Afghanistan lost an attacking Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 41, caught behind off Brar. Debutant Prince Yadav made his mark with a good catch in the deep to dismiss Ibrahim Zadran for 21 off Arshdeep and later bowled Kharote for his debut wicket.



Rahmat Shah top-scored with 79, and Sediqullah Atal scored 42, but India struck regular blows to deflate Afghanistan.



Debutant Darwish Rasooli left retired hurt on six and never came back in a forgettable first ODI outing as he was injured while fielding and stretchered off the field in India's innings.



The two teams will face off in the third and final One-Dayer in Chennai on Saturday.