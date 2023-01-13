Batting at number 5 helped me understand my game better - KL Rahul after Kolkata heroics against Sri Lanka

KL Rahul has had a topsy-turvy ride in terms of batting at different positions across formats in his career. Having made his Test debut at number six at the MCG in 2014, KL was asked to open in the following Test in Sydney. Even in the white-ball cricket, he was looked up to as the perfect opener given his exploits early in his career before he was made a makeshift middle-order batter a couple of years back. After trying him again at the top of the order in ODIs where he didn't really find his Midas touch in some time now, KL has again been asked to take over the number five spot in the lead up to the home World Cup. However, after playing a match-winning knock against Sri Lanka in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, the 30-year-old talked about his new role.

Batting at number five benefited both India and KL Rahul himself as in 15 innings he has batted at that position, KL has scored at an average of 54.25 and a strike-rate of 102.03. He also has six fifties and a hundred to his name, and above all, he has looked settled and has given India the much-required stability that they were missing.

Speaking with Star Sports after the match, KL said batting at number five helped him understand his game a little bit better. He also revealed that Rohit Sharma wants him to bat at the same spot only.

"Batting at No. 5 has just helped me understand my game a little bit better. Given the ball is slightly older, you have to play spin straightaway and that's not what I am used to usually. Obviously, Rohit [Sharma] is very clear that that's where he wants me to bat and he's conveyed that to me. So now I am challenging myself to get used to this position," Rahul told Star Sports after the second ODI.

The right-handed batter said the best thing about batting at number five is that you don't have to rush into batting.

"One thing I really enjoy is that you don't have to rush back into batting. You get time to put your feet up, have a nice cold shower, have a good meal and then relax and then see what's happening before walking in. That's the good thing about batting at No. 5," he added.

Now that he plays as a keeper-batter in the team, KL elaborated on his dual role saying he has thrived on performing in tough conditions and under pressure and likes this responsibility.

"I've played at No. 5, I've played at No. 4, I've been asked to keep wickets. I think it is very fun for me. I have thrived on performing in tough conditions and under pressure. It tells me that the team trusts me and backs me. It has helped me understand my batting and myself better. When you decide to choose a team game as a sport or profession, you have to be ready or flexible to do whatever job you're asked to do," KL added.