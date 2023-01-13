'He has scored tough runs whenever needed': Gambhir backs Kohli after poor outing in IND-SL 2nd ODI

On Thursday (January 12), Rohit Sharma-led India defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in pursuit of 216 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata to earn an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. After winning the series opener by 67 runs, in Guwahati, India dismissed the Lankans for 215 in 39.4 overs before attaining the target in 43.2 overs with four wickets in hand.

While Md Siraj (3 for 30) and Kuldeep Yadav (3 for 51) were the star performers with the ball, India managed to get past the finish line in the run-chase, after tottering at 86 for 4, courtesy of KL Rahul's gritty 64 not out and vital contributions from Rohit, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Kuldeep (10 not out). Meanwhile, Virat Kohli -- who scored his second successive ton during Guwahati ODI -- perished for a nine-ball 4; being cleaned up by Lahiru Kumara.

After Kohli's dismissal, many on social media platforms criticised his ability to bat under pressure. However, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir backed Kohli and said on Star Sports, "Virat Kohli is there because he is Virat Kohli. He has scored tough runs for India whenever needed."

At times, Kohli's critics do question his ability to perform under pressure, especially in ICC knockouts, however, he still has done well in many such games (for instance, during the Champions Trophy 2013 and final, 2017 CT semi-final, T20 World Cup 2014 semi-final and final, semis of 2016 and 2022 editions) but failed to get going in CT'17 finale, 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup knockouts and 2021 WTC summit clash. On the other hand, there is no doubting his abilities to score tough runs in bilaterals across formats and bail the team out in crisis. He has done that on innumerable occasions throughout his career.