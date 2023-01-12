Rohit Sharma better player than Ricky Ponting as Australian has s*** record in subcontinent: Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir was known for being a dependent batter for India across formats and playing with a lot of aggression. Post his retirement, he dons the role of a commentator-cum-expert and doesn't shy away from making big statements. Ahead of the second and penultimate ODI between India and Sri Lanka, at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday (January 12), Gambhir claimed that 'Rohit Sharma is a better player than Ricky Ponting'.

Speaking to Star Sports, in the pre-match panel discussion, Gambhir made the glaring remark when the host reminded him that Rohit is just one hundred away from equalling Ponting's tally in the format (30 tons). Just then, Gambhir summed up the discussion by saying, "Rohit Sharma is a better player than Ricky Ponting because Ricky Ponting has a shit record in the subcontinent."

Speaking about Ponting and Rohit's numbers, Punter was Australia's Mr. Dependable across formats -- though T20Is came very late during his career. He did struggle in Asian conditions, with only one solitary hundred in India in Tests but still ended with 11 centuries overall in the subcontinent. He ended with 13,378 and 13,704 runs in Tests and ODIs, respectively.