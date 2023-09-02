Bairstow, Atkinson hurt New Zealand with star performances in 2nd T20I; Ferguson to lead Kiwis in BAN ODIs

Jonny Bairstow and seamer Gus Atkinson starred for England as the hosts beat New Zealand by 95 runs in the second T20I on Friday at Old Trafford in Manchester. Bairstow returned to form, hitting an unbeaten 86 off 60 balls, while the right-arm seamer Atkinson picked four wickets for just 20 runs. Courtesy of this win, England lead the four-match T20I series 2-0.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, England lost Will Jacks and Dawid Malan inside the Powerplay. Bairstow, who got out cheaply in the curtain-raiser, joined hands with Harry Brook and put England in a commanding position.

Both right-handers made light work of the Kiwi bowlers, with Brook being the aggressor of the two. The promising youngster took bowlers to cleaners in his 36-ball 67-run knock, smashing five sixes and as many fours. Bairstow stood his ground and kept hurting New Zealand with his flawless stroke play. Courtesy of twin fifties from both, England scored 198 for four in 20 overs.

Chasing a mammoth total, the BlackCaps got off to the worst possible start, with both openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway departing inside the third over. Tim Seifert (keeper-batter) and Glenn Philips steadied NZ’s sinking ship but couldn’t hold onto it as a leg-spin duo of Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone broke their side’s back with quick wickets.

With two wickets at the start and the remaining two at the end, lanky seamer Atkinson completed four wickets and helped his team win the second T20I.

Lockie Ferguson named captain for Bangladesh ODIs

New Zealand named fast bowler Lockie Ferguson as the part-time captain for the three-match Bangladesh ODIs, starting September 21.

In regular skipper Kane Williamson’s absence, Tom Latham was supposed to lead the ODI side, but NZC decided to rest the seasoned campaigner considering the packed World Cup that follows. Alongside him, the selection committee rested several first-team players like Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee.

On the flip side, left-arm pacer Trent Boult has returned to the ODI setup and will share new-ball duties with Kyle Jamieson and quick Adam Milne.

The three ODIs will be played on September 21, 23 and 26, and both teams will fly to India for the World Cup 2023, which starts on October 5.

Here is New Zealand’s squad for Bangladesh ODI –

Lockie Ferguson (captain), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young