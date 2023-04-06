Australia's central contract for 2023-24 season: Todd Murphy makes the cut in CA's expanded list

After a terrific run in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in India, Todd Murphy made the cut in Cricket Australia's (CA) expended 24-man list of centrally contracted players for 2023-24 season. Along with him, pacer Lance Morris also features in the list with an eye on the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and Ashes 2023, both in the United Kingdom.

Murphy had a stunning debut series in the India-Australia Tests, in the subcontinent, and ended with 14 wickets at 25.21 including a seven-fer on debut in the Nagpur Test. The lines of fast bowlers, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson and Sean Abbott have all been handed contracts. Meanwhile, Mitchell Swepson, Peter Handscomb and the recently-retired Aaron Finch are some notable absentees.

Here's Cricket Australia contracted men's players 2023-24 season

Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar

"We have chosen a group of players we expect will form the majority of those two campaigns and we know that we will need a squad mentality to achieve success," national selector George Bailey said. "As we find each year now, there is a lot of cricket in the next six to 12 months and our depth will be tested. The six Test matches during the winter are in relatively short succession and we have a busy period of white ball cricket leading up to, and post, the ODI World Cup."