Kane Williamson to undergo surgery in three weeks following leg injury, set to miss World Cup in India

Kane Williamson, New Zealand’s ODI captain, is likely to miss the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India later this year. Following the horrific-looking leg injury he suffered during the opening match of IPL 2023 playing for Gujarat Titans, where he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, Kane will now undergo surgery for the same in about three-week time, which will rule him out of competitive cricket for around eight months.

Williamson returned to New Zealand after getting ruled out of the IPL 2023, and following his recent check-up, it got cleared that he will go under the knife once the swelling around his knee gets reduced.

As quoted by ESPNcricinfo, Kane was disappointed to suffer such an injury, but his focus will be to get the surgery done and start with the rehab. He accepts, given the nature of the injury that it will take its own time to heal; the Kiwi ODI skipper is determined to do anything possible to get back on the field sooner than expected.

"Naturally, it's disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab," Kane said. "It's going to take some time, but I'll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible."

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead also lamented the timing of the injury and said not having around for the World Cup is no less than a blow to the team.

"You take Kane the player for a start, but then Kane the leader and the person he is within our group as well, it's a huge spanner in the works for us. We haven't given up hope that he might be right but at this stage it does look unlikely. Our first thoughts are with Kane at the moment, it's a tough time for him, it's not an injury you expect…it hits you pretty hard," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.