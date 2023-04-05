IPL 2023: RBKS win last over thriller to maintain unbeaten start to campaign; Jurel's effort goes in vain

Punjab Kings registered back-to-back wins in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season after they beat 2022 runners-up Rajasthan Royals by five runs in a thrilling contest. Top knocks from Prabhsimran Singh (60 off 34) and skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 86 saw Punjab set a mammoth 198-run target before Dhruv Jurel (32) and Shimron Hetmyer (36) almost saw RR home, before falling at the final hurdle.

RR lose thriller

On a batting-friendly track, RR failed to capitalize in the start and lost surprise opener Ravichandran Ashwin (0) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (11) early. While Sanju Samson (42) and last season’s Orange Cap winner Jos Buttler (19) tried to keep RR in the contest, it never quite happened for them as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Useful contributions from Devdutt Padikkal (21), Riyan Parag (20) and Shimron Hetmyer kept RR’s hopes alive until last but could help them avoid a narrow defeat and were restricted to 192/7 in their 20 overs and lost the contest. Nathan Ellis was the pick of the bowlers for PBK, having scalped four wickets.

PBKS’ explosive start

Explosive half-centuries by openers Prabhsimran Singh and skipper Shikhar Dhawan and an opening partnership of 90 runs between the duo powered Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a massive 197/4 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Put to bat first by Rajasthan Royals, PBKS was off to an explosive start. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan attacked RR bowlers right from the start.

The win sees PBKS join Gujarat Titans and go joint-top with four points from the opening two matches of the IPL. They will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and will look to register three wins in a row. On the horizon, Rajasthan Royals remain on two points and will take on Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

