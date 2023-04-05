IPL 2023: UNBELIEVABLE! David Warner survives snorter from Shami in DC vs GT - WATCH

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner survived a brutal delivery by Mohammed Shami in the first over itself during DC vs Gujarat Titans match on Tuesday. Shami was at his best as he swung the ball both ways, leaving Warner fending for his wicket.

The GT pacer, on the second ball of his and match's first over, almost had Warner's number when he bowled an out-swinger that brushed the off-stump but didn't dislodge the bail. GT wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha was left amused but told skipper Hardik Pandya to not take review. Warner too was left flabbergasted by the brute of a delivery. Have a look at the ball here:

DC, however, were left reeling two down for 52 at the end of powerplay with Shami taking out both Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh. Alzari Joseph then sent back Warner and Rilee Rossouw on consecutive deliveries in the ninth over to leave DC four down at 70-odd.

The Capitals couldn't comeback from the early wickets but Sarfaraz Khan's 30, Abhishek Porel's 26 and spinner Axar Patel's 36 helped them reach 162/8 in 20 overs. For GT, Shami and spinner Rashid Khan took three wickets each while Alzari Joseph picked two.

During the chase, GT had early jolts with three down for 54 in powerplay. Uncapped batter Sai Sudharsan played a blistering innings of 62 not out off 48 balls and along with South African David Miller, who notched up unbeaten 31 off 16, GT easily won the match by six wickets and 11 balls left. GT all-rounder Vijay Shankar also played a good hand of 29 off 23.

For DC, South African pacer Anrich Nortje took two wickets for 39 in his four overs. Apart from him, DC impact player Khaleel Ahmed took one and Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh too chipped in with a wicket.

