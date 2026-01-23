/Australian Open: Alcaraz, Sabalenka headline day six, Medvedev through after five setter

The Australian Open 2026 had a productive day for the top seeds as Carlos Alcaraz took another step towards a career Grand Slam with an easy win on Friday (Jan 23). On the other hand, women’s top seed Aryna Sabalenka also battled her way into the fourth round after a narrow win over Austria’s Anastasia Potapova. Elsewhere, 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev had to battle a five-setter against Fabian Marozsan to book his place in the next round.

Alcaraz takes another step towards career Grand Slam

One of the best performers in Grand Slams in 2025, Alcaraz got the better of French 32nd seed Corentin Moutet, easing through 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 at Rod Laver Arena in 2hr 5min. It was the Spaniard's 100th Grand Slam match and he boasts a remarkable 87-13 win-loss record, matching the legendary Bjorn Borg at the same stage of his career. Victory thrust Alcaraz into a clash for a place in the quarter-finals with American 19th seed Tommy Paul, who progressed when Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina retired with an apparent knee injury when two sets down.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"It wasn't easy. To be honest, when you play someone like Corentin, you don't know what's going to be next," said the 22-year-old Alcaraz, who is attempting to clinch the one major missing from his collection.

"But I had fun on the court. I think we both pulled off great shots, great points."

ALSO READ | Meet Indians to score most runs in each of last 5 T20 World Cups ft Virat Kohli

Sabalenka through to R16

In women’s draw, Sabalenka did not have it easy against unseeded Russian-born Anastasia Potapova of Austria, pulling through 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (9/7) in just over two nervy hours. The Belarusian is trying to win the title for a third time in four years, having been stunned in last year's final by Madison Keys.

"I was always on the back foot, one of those days you have to fight to try and get the ball back," said the world number one.

"Emotionally, I was all over the place," added the 27-year-old four-time Grand Slam champion, who faces Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko in the last 16.

“It was such a fight and I really enjoyed it.”

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds

Medvedev through in five-setter

Russia's 11th seed Medvedev faces 25th seed Learner Tien of the United States next. It is a rematch of their late-night five-set epic last year, when the youngster stunned Medvedev in a second-round match that finished just before 3:00 am. The gutsy Medvedev on Friday fought back from two sets down against unseeded Fabian Marozsan of Hungary. The 2021 US Open champion, who had a wretched record at the majors last year, scraped through 6-7 (5/7), 4-6, 7-5, 6-0, 6-3 in 3hr 43min.

(Inputs from Agencies)