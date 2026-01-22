Australian Open 2026: Wawrinka, 40, wins five-set thriller to end 48-year-old drought

Stan Wawrinka, who is playing in his last Australian Open, ended a 48-year-old drought at the year's first slam with is marathon five-set win on Thursday (Jan 22) at Show Court Arena in Melbourne. The Swiss, who played under the shadow of legendary Roger Federer througout his career, eteched his name in the history by becoming first player at 40 or above to reach the third round at any grand slam. He beat 21-year-old Arthur Gea 4-6 6-3 3-6 7-5 7-6 [10-3] in a nail-biting finish.

HIGHLIGHTS | Wawrinka wins five-set thriller to enter Australian Open 2026 R3

The wildcard from Switzerland started the match with 4-6 loss in the first set before coming back strongly to win 6-3 in the second one. The third set again went to Gea 3-6 before the sets started going deep. Wawrinka came out on top with 7-5 win the fourth set to leave the final set as winner takes all and he didn't dissappoint - winning it 7(10)-6(3). Have a look at the winning highlights below:

How did Wawrinka react after the win?

"It’s my last Australian Open so I’m trying to last as long as possible," acknowledged the 40-year-old after the match, looking exhausted. "I’m always going to fight, I’m always going to leave everything on the court, always trying my best, trying to push myself.

"It's a(n) amazing feeling to be on this court, to have so much noise, so much support, it was a long match, I don’t know how I’m going to recover, but I’m super happy. Maybe I’m going to pick up a beer, I deserve one," he added.