Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /AO 2026: 'I deserve one beer': Wawrinka, 40, wins five-set thriller to end 48-year-old drought

Australian Open 2026: Wawrinka, 40, wins five-set thriller to end 48-year-old drought

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jan 22, 2026, 17:28 IST | Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 17:28 IST
Australian Open 2026: Wawrinka, 40, wins five-set thriller to end 48-year-old drought

AO 2026: Wawrinka, 40, wins five-set thriller to end 48-year-old drought Photograph: (X/Australian Open)

Story highlights

Wawrinka started the match with 4-6 loss in the first set before coming back strongly to win 6-3 in the second one. He eventually beat Arthur Gea 4-6 6-3 3-6 7-5 7-6 [10-3] in a nail-biting finish, becoming first 40 or older player to enter R3 at a major since Ken Rosewall in 1978.

Stan Wawrinka, who is playing in his last Australian Open, ended a 48-year-old drought at the year's first slam with is marathon five-set win on Thursday (Jan 22) at Show Court Arena in Melbourne. The Swiss, who played under the shadow of legendary Roger Federer througout his career, eteched his name in the history by becoming first player at 40 or above to reach the third round at any grand slam. He beat 21-year-old Arthur Gea 4-6 6-3 3-6 7-5 7-6 [10-3] in a nail-biting finish.

HIGHLIGHTS | Wawrinka wins five-set thriller to enter Australian Open 2026 R3

The wildcard from Switzerland started the match with 4-6 loss in the first set before coming back strongly to win 6-3 in the second one. The third set again went to Gea 3-6 before the sets started going deep. Wawrinka came out on top with 7-5 win the fourth set to leave the final set as winner takes all and he didn't dissappoint - winning it 7(10)-6(3). Have a look at the winning highlights below:

Add WION as a Preferred Source

How did Wawrinka react after the win?

"It’s my last Australian Open so I’m trying to last as long as possible," acknowledged the 40-year-old after the match, looking exhausted. "I’m always going to fight, I’m always going to leave everything on the court, always trying my best, trying to push myself.

"It's a(n) amazing feeling to be on this court, to have so much noise, so much support, it was a long match, I don’t know how I’m going to recover, but I’m super happy. Maybe I’m going to pick up a beer, I deserve one," he added.

German Zverev beat Alexandre Muller 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-4 on Wednesday (Jan 21) at John Cain Arena - his favorite in Melbourne. Zverev revealed after the match that he did take a pain-killer during the medical timeout and was fine after that. He also acknowledged getting 'scared' as the injury was closer to Achilles Tendon area - a part he had suffered injuries in the past which have gone for longer duration.

Trending Stories

About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

Share on twitter

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 10 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

Trending Topics