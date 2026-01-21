/Australian Open 2026: 'Scared' Zverev enters round 3 after medical timeout and pain-killer vs Muller

Alexander Zverev, finalist at Australian Open 2025, entered round 3 at the ongoing edition of the grand slam but not without an injury scare and a medical time-out. German Zverev beat Alexandre Muller 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-4 on Wednesday (Jan 21) at John Cain Arena - his favorite in Melbourne. Zverev revealed after the match that he did take a pain-killer during the medical timeout and was fine after that. He also acknowledged getting 'scared' as the injury was closer to Achilles Tendon area - a part he had suffered injuries in the past which have gone for longer duration.

Zverev survives injury scare to advance in Australian Open 2026

"I took a pain killer and it was fine after that," Zverev revealed about the injury scare and medical timeout. "I’m not someone that takes a lot of medical timeouts, but I was a bit scared because it was towards the Achilles tendon and there have been a lot of Achilles tendon injuries in the past on tour. I was a bit afraid.

"I just wanted the physio to check it out, but after the medical timeout I was playing fine. I was moving fine. I hope tomorrow it’s going to be fine as well," he added.

