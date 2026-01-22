Australian Open 2026 - 'Let’s see what’s coming': Defending champ Sinner after 16th straight win at year's first major

Two-time defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner continued his strong run in Melbourne with an easy win over Australia’s James Duckworth on Thursday (Jan 22) at Rod Laver Arena. Sinner needed just one hour and 49 minutes to claim a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory against the wildcard entry. The win marked Sinner’s 16th straight victory at Melbourne Park and extended his overall winning streak to 17 matches in all events. He has not lost a match since October, when he conceded to Tallon Griekspoor in Shanghai.

Sinner reflects on 16th straight win

Speaking after the match on his on-court interview, Sinner said that he is very happy with his performance, especially his serving. He added that he feels physically strong and mentally confident, mentioning how much preparation he has put in ahead of the season.

“I felt like I was returning very, very well today also the serve was really good so I’m very happy about my performance,” Sinner told Jim Courier in his on-court interview. “I feel like I’m in good shape at the moment. I know how much hard work I’ve put in so the body feels good, also the mind is in a good moment. The first tournament of the year is always very, very special for all of us".



Sinner also described the Australian Open as a special event and said playing again on Rod Laver Arena is a very special moment for him.