/Australian Open 2026: Djokovic, Sinner clash projected for semis, Alcaraz to start against home favourite Walton

The draws for the Australian Open 2026 were released on Thursday (Jan 15) as 10-time champion Novak Djokovic is all set for a semifinal bout with Jannik Sinner. The heavyweight clash will be a repeat of the 2025 Wimbledon semifinal as the two are drawn on the same side. On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz will look to complete his career Grand Slam at the Australian Open as he takes on home favourite Adam Walton in the opening round.

Djokovic-Sinner projected for semis

If all goes according to plan, both Sinner and Djokovic will meet at the semis, having last clashed against one another at the Rod Laver Arena in the 2024 semis. Sinner became just the eighth man at that time to beat the 10-time Australian Open champion in the opening slam of the calendar year. Interestingly, Sinner has won the last five meetings between the duo.

World number one Alcaraz opens against home hope Adam Walton in his bid for a career Grand Slam and first Melbourne Park title. The Spanish superstar is on the same side of the draw as last year's beaten finalist Alexander Zverev and is scheduled to meet him in the last four.

Italy's Sinner saw off Germany's Zverev in straight sets in last year's final and went on to add the Wimbledon and ATP Finals crowns to his growing collection.

"The draw is very difficult; it doesn't matter who you play," said Sinner at the draw ceremony.

"We are the best players in the world and the way is very, very long and very far. We will go day-by-day."

In the women's draw, American defending champion Madison Keys will take on Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova while world number one Aryna Sabalenka kicks off against French wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah. Keys stunned the title-holder Sabalenka 12 months ago in a classic three-set final to win her first major title aged 29.

But she failed to kick on from there, not winning another tournament all year, and Keys, the world number nine, will have a target on her back as champion. Sabalenka and world number three Coco Gauff are on the same side of the draw and will meet in the semi-finals if they make it that far.