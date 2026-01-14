/Australian Open 2026: Alcaraz, Sinner and Sabalenka, Swiatek top seed players

The Australia Open 2026, year's first grand slam, is set to start on January 21 (main draw) and the seeds for both, men and women, have been announced on Wednesday (Jan 14). The tournament has announced top 32 players for both men and women with Carlos Alcaraz being top male player and Aryna Sabalenka being the top female player. There's hardly any surprise in the seed list with all important players getting a place.

Australia Open 2026 men's seeds

Spain Carlos Alcaraz is the top see male player at the AO 2026, followed by Italian Jannik Sinner who will enter the tournament as a two-time defending champion. The 1 & 2 seed for Alcaraz & Sinner means that two players, should they keep winning, will face off each other in the final. If that happens, it'll be the fourth straight grand slam final between the Sinner and Alcaraz and the first one in Australia Open.

Alexander Zverev is seeded number three with 24-time grand slam winner Novak Djokovic at number 4 and Sinner's coutryman Lorenzo Musetti rounding up top 5.

Australian Open 2026 women's seeds

Aryna Sabalenka is the top seeded player followed by Poland's Iga Swiatek. Both the players will meet in the final, just like Alcaraz and Sinner, should they keep winning. They would have met in the AO 2025 final last year if not for Madison Keys who beat Swiatek in the semis and Sabalenka in the final to complete her fairy tale run. Key, this year, is seeded number 9. The top three seed after Sabalenka and Swiatek are Coco Gauff (3), Amanda Anisimova (4), and Elena Rybakina (5).