U-19 Men's ODI World Cup: Everything you should know but don't know yet

The U19 World Cup is all set to begin on January 15 in Zimbabwe and Namibia with 16 teams taking part in the tournament first played in 1988. The tournament starts with India, led by CSK batter Ayush Mhatre, taking on USA in Bulawayo on Thursday (Jan 15). The tournament is being played in group-stage and Super Sixes format followed by semi-finals and the final, which is set to be played on February 6 in Harare, Zimbabwe. Before the tournament starts, here's everything you should know:

Which teams are participating in Under-19 Men's World Cup 2026?

The top 10 teams of the previous edition qualified directly for the 2026 edition: Australia, India, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa and West Indies. Apart from them, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Japan, the USA, Scotland, and Tanzania are also participating.

What is the tournament format?

All 16 teams are divided into four groups (A, B, C, and D) of four each. Every team in each group with play the other three teams once - making it 24 group-stage matches. After the group stage, top three teams from each groups advances to next round. The last team from each group, four of them, go to playoffs for final placements.

The 12 teams in Super Sixes will be divided into two groups of six each. The teams from group A & D in one group and Group B & C in other group. Each team in every Super Sixes group will play two matches against the teams from other groups with different rankings.

For ex, A1 will play D2 and D3 in their Super Sixes matches, A2 will play D1 and D3, A3 will play D1 and D2, and so on. Top two teams from each Super Sixes group will advance to the semi-finals.

What are the venues of Under-19 World Cup matches?

Zimbabwe and Namibia are co-hosting the tournament. Each country will host 12 group stage matches each and also the Super Sixes matches as well. In Zimbabwe, matches will be played across three venues: Queens Sports Club, Harare Sports Club and Takashinga Sports Club (Harare). In Namibia, matches will be played on two venues: Namibia Cricket Ground and the HP Oval, both in Windhoek.

ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch in India?

The matches started 1 pm Indian time and can be watch live Star Sports network on TV and on JioHotstar app on mobile.

ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup Winners List: Which Country Has Won the Most Titles?

India are the most successful Under-19 team, having won five titles. Australia come second with four Under-19 World Cup titles, followed by Pakistan (2 titles), and England, West Indies, South Africa as well as Bangaldesh (one title each).

ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup: Highest Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers of All Time

Former England skipper Eoin Morgan is the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 606 runs in 13 matches at an average of 50 with two hundreds, three fifties and a best of 124.