/ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli replaces Rohit Sharma to reclaim no. 1 batter spot after four years

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli’s outstanding run of form has helped him return to the no. 1 spot in the latest ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings for the first time since July 2021. The Indian batter moved ahead of his team-mate Rohit Sharma after scoring a match-winning 93 runs off 91 balls against New Zealand in the first ODI in Vadodara. This is the 11th time Kohli has reached the top spot in the ODI rankings, thanks to a string of impressive performances. His recent scores include 135, 102 and an unbeaten 65 during the home series against South Africa in November-December. Earlier, he also made a solid 74 not out against Australia in the third ODI in Sydney in October.

Recently, Kohli has scored fifty or more in his last five innings, collecting 469 runs from five matches, including two centuries and three half-centuries. With 785 rating points, he now leads the rankings.

Also Read - Harmanpreet Kaur completes 1000 WPL runs, becomes first Indian to achieve feat

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma has slipped to third place with 775 rating points, while New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell has moved up to second place after scoring 84 in the first ODI against India in Vadodara. He now has 784 rating points, just one point behind Kohli. With only 10 points separating the top three batters, the race for the No. 1 spot is expected to get even closer in the coming days.

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI

At the time of writing, India were 121 for four in 25 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul batting in the middle. Earlier, openers Rohit Sharma (24) and Shubman Gill (56) gave India a steady start. Virat Kohli added 23 runs, while Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for only eight.