/From Novak Djokovic to Steffi Graf: Meet legends with most consecutive titles at Australian Open

From Novak Djokovic to Steffi Graf, explore the legends who ruled the Australian Open with consecutive titles. A look at dominance, records, and iconic runs that defined Melbourne and shaped tennis history forever.
The Australian Open is one of the oldest and toughest Grand Slams in tennis. In women’s singles, Margaret Court leads with 11 titles, while in men’s singles, Novak Djokovic tops the list with 10 wins. Many legends have made their mark here.
Margaret Court ruled the Australian Open like no one else. She won the title seven times consecutively from 1960 to 1966. Her power, confidence, and strong all-round game made her unbeatable in Melbourne for years.
Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open three times in a row from 2019 to 2021. His movement, focus, and ability to stay calm in big moments helped him dominate Melbourne and show why this is his favourite Grand Slam.
Martina Hingis won three straight Australian Open titles from 1997 to 1999. She used smart shot selection, great timing, and court awareness to control matches and beat stronger players with her brilliant tennis brain.
Steffi Graf lifted the Australian Open trophy three times in a row from 1988 to 1990. Her powerful forehand, speed, and strong mindset made her a dominant force and one of the toughest players to beat in Melbourne.