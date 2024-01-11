Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal step closer to main draw after dominating win over Edward Winter

India’s Sumit Nagal has taken a giant step towards the Australian Open main draw after his dominating win over Australian Edward Winter at Melbourne Park on Thursday (Jan 11). Nagal, who will look to book his place in the main draw won 6-3, 6-3 at the Show Court Arena and will take on Alex Molcan Slovakia on Friday. If he succeeds, it will be his first Australian Open main draw appearance having previously appeared at US Open main draw.

Nagal takes step closer to main draw

After overcoming the challenge of Geoffrey Blancaneaux in the first round of qualifiers in straight sets, there was anticipation that Nagal could struggle against the local favourite Winter. However, the World No. 138 was in good form and dropped only five games before booking his place in the next round. The Indian won 84 percent of his first serve points while also dropping one point on the second serve. However, the decisive factor turned out to be the unforced error with the Australian producing 29 in the two-set contest.

Nagal also won five break points, while was broken only once in the entire match against the Australian opponent. The Indian last appeared in the main draw when he made it to the second round of the US Open in 2020. At that time he was the first Indian to make the Grand Slam singles second round in seven years after veteran star Somdev Devvarman. He was beaten by eventual winner Dominic Thiem in the second round.