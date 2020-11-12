AUS vs IND: Australia announce strong 17-man squad for India Tests; Pucovski, Green get call-up

Australia have announced a 17-member Test squad for the upcoming Test series against India, scheduled to start from December 17. Youngsters Will Pucovski and Cameron Green have been named in the Australian Test squad with the likes of Mitchell Swepson, Michael Neser among other players named in the squad. Tim Paine will lead the side with Pat Cummins as his sole deputy.

Australia squad for Test series against India:

Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Tim Paine (c), James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

"What we saw in the opening rounds of the Marsh Sheffield Shield were a number of players performing exceptionally well," National selector Trevor Hohns said Thursday. "Two of those many standout players were, of course, Cameron Green and Will Pucovski. Their undeniable form demanded selection and we are very pleased to have these young men in the squad for what will be a tremendous Test Series against an extremely formidable opponent.

"As was the case with the white ball side we have reverted to a traditional leadership model of captain and vice-captain now we have a settled and in-form group of experienced players," Hohns further said. "Travis (Head) remains an important member of the senior leadership group and has been integral in the recent success of the side which is now ranked as the best Test team in the world. He has been a great support to Tim and is a very experienced leader."

Pucovski has been hitting the headlines as he smashed 495 runs at an average of 247.5 in the opening phase of Sheffield Shield this year. Pucovski and Joe Burns have also been named in Australia A squad for the two practice matches against Australia - a move which could solidify who will become Warner’s opening partner.

"Will's record-breaking start to the summer has been exceptional. His ability to show such patience is something which stands him in good stead for Test cricket and he is in rare company with two double centuries to start the summer. We very much look forward to Will developing further on the international stage," Hohns said.

"Cameron (Green) has already won selection in the white ball squad and continues that in joining the Test squad. He is a wonderful young talent who has great potential to become an all-rounder of substance over time. His batting alone has demanded his place in the squad," Hohns said.

The Australia selectors further named Sean Abbott and Michael Neser in the pace attack consisting the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and James Pattinson.

"Sean Abbott has also been outstanding at the start of the summer and comes in to his first Test squad as a very strong fast bowling option. Add that to his recent batting form over the last 12 months he presents a very complete package in the squad."

Australia A squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Joe Burns, Jackson Bird, Alex Carey (wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh (subject to fitness), Michael Neser, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson

