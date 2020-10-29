AUS vs IND: Australia announce squad for India ODIs and T20s

Cricket Australia on Thursday announced the limited-overs squad for their white-ball series against India with some new names and experienced players getting a call-up for the much-awaited series starting in November.

While all-rounder Moises Henriques earned a well-deserved recall, highly-rated young all-rounder Cameron Green was also included in the Australia squad. Green, 21, was included in the squad for three ODIs and as many T20Is starting next month after the youngster smashed a classy 197 in Sheffield Shield last week.

Green was termed as the ‘best Australia had since Ricky Ponting’ by Greg Chappell.

"Cameron's domestic form has been outstanding and he has carried it through for Western Australia this summer," said national selector Trevor Hohns.

"As a potential player of the future, this is an opportunity for him to be part of the squad and build on his experience."

Henriques replaced Mitchell Marsh in the squad as the latter suffered an ankle injury during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Henriques come back into the squad after prolific last season for Sydney Sixers as they won the Big Bash League.

"Moises is a tremendous cricketer with loads of experience and is a great person to have around the group," said Hohns.

"His form was extremely impressive in leading the Sixers to the BBL title last summer and he has played well at the start of this season."

Nathan Lyon, however, was saved for the four-match Test series against India – for which Australia are yet to announce the squad. But Adam Zampa continued to feature.

"The entire squad performed exceptionally well in the UK in beating the current one-day world champions at home and retaining the world number one ranking in T20 international cricket," said Hohns.

"We look forward to a blockbuster summer against one of our greatest rivals."

India will arrive in Sydney on November 12 and complete the quarantine and COVID-19 protocols. Their tour opens on November 27 with an ODI in Sydney.

Australia squad for white-ball series against India: Aaron Finch (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

