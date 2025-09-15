Asia Cup: Who is Andy Pycroft, whom PCB wants to be removed? He has a special connection with India

After India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on Sunday (Sep 14), a major controversy and drama erupted. Before the game, the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with Pakistan captain Agha Salman at the toss. After the win, the Indian team players refused to shake hands with the opponents. The Indian skipper said that some things are bigger than sportsmanship and dedicated the victory to the armed forces following their successful execution of Operation Sindoor, which came after a Pakistan-backed terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 innocent people were killed.

However, after their defeat to India on Sunday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) alleged that the match referee, Andy Pycroft, had told the captains not to shake hands at the toss. The PCB filed a formal complaint to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) General Manager, Wasim Khan, demanding that Andy Pycroft be removed from the Asia Cup.

So, who is Andy Pycroft?

Andy Pycroft is a former Zimbabwe cricketer known for his strong back-foot shots. However, his best playing days were already over by the time Zimbabwe played their first Test match in 1992-93. Pycroft played only three Tests and 20 ODIs before retiring early due to family commitments.

Though his first-class cricket opportunities were limited because Zimbabwe had few matches, he made the most of them. One of his best performances was scoring 104 runs against an Australian B side that included famous players like Shane Warne and Steve Waugh.

Pycroft also served as Zimbabwe’s captain twice, but he wasn’t very comfortable in the role. After retiring from playing, he moved into cricket management and coaching. He managed Zimbabwe’s Under-19 team, became a selector, and later headed the selectors’ panel. He was Zimbabwe’s coach in 2001 but resigned during the 2003 World Cup due to disagreements with other selectors.

Special connection with India

Interestingly, Pycroft is a senior match referee who has officiated in 103 matches, making him the fourth most experienced referee in Test cricket. Interestingly, Pycroft is also the fourth person to officiate in 100 men's Test matches as a match referee.

He has been serving as a match referee since 2009, gaining extensive experience of 16 years. Pycroft also has a special connection with India; he made his Test debut against India in 1992 in Harare, scoring 39 runs in the first innings and 46 runs in the second. He was also the match referee at the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne when India toured Australia in 2024-25, where Nitish Kumar Reddy smashed his maiden Test century.

Now, coming back to the handshake controversy that is ongoing in Asia Cup 2025, the ICC will decide what action, if any, will be taken on Pycroft.

Pycroft stats in International cricket

Format Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Hundreds Fifties Ducks Test 3 152 30.40 40.21 0 1 0 ODI 20 295 17.35 52.67 0 2 2