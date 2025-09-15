/IND vs PAK: ‘None of them wants to play the Asia Cup, Indian players were forced...,' says Raina

Team India’s marquee Asia Cup game against Pakistan went ahead despite social media outrage against the BCCI for agreeing to face the arch-rivals. The two Asian heavyweights faced off in Dubai on Sunday (Sep 14), with the Men in Blue walking off as winners by seven wickets. Although it was only after receiving clearance from the government that the BCCI decided to send its team to the continental tournament, former cricketer Suresh Raina feels that none of the players were willing to come up against Pakistan, considering recent events, and that they were forced to play because of the BCCI's directives.

"I know one thing for sure. If you personally ask the players, none of them wants to play the Asia Cup. In a way, they are forced because the BCCI has agreed to it. I am sad that India are playing against Pakistan, but I can also say for a fact that if Suryakumar Yadav and his players are asked about their personal opinions about playing against Pakistan, they would have said no. None of them wanted to play," Suresh Raina said, as quoted by AajTak.

Why this boycott?

Earlier in April this year, four Pakistani-based terrorists killed 26 innocent lives in broad daylight in India’s Kashmir, all tourists from India and abroad, in the deadliest attack on Indian soil since the 2019 Pulwama bombing. India retaliated with Operation Sindoor a fortnight later, neutralising terror camps and bases across PoK and Pakistan in precise air strikes. It also led to a war-like situation across the border, with the Governments agreeing to a ceasefire a couple of days later. Moreover, India cut all diplomatic ties with Pakistan.



Although the Indian government revealed a list of restrictions on facing Pakistan in bilateral tournaments and even those staged in their country, they honoured the rules and regulations of the international and multi-team tournaments where both countries are participating, thus agreeing to play Pakistan in this eight-team event.

The Handshake Saga

A handshake controversy marred India’s easy yet crucial Asia Cup game win over Pakistan.