/Asia Cup: ‘Dragging politics into sports’ - ACC president slams India over handshake saga

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, expressed disappointment over Team India’s conduct before and after their marquee Asia Cup 2025 game against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday (Sep 14). Even during the toss and after the game, the Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, alongside his teammates, decided against shaking hands with their counterparts, in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, irking Pakistan players and their fans. While Suryakumar explained in his post-match presser why the Indian Team refused to shake hands with the Pakistani players, Naqvi laments India for dragging politics into sports.

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in their Asia Cup Group A game in Dubai, topping the table with two wins in as many contested matches. After the game, Suryakumar said that this Indian Team stands by the families of those who died in the heinous attack on April 22, where four Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 innocent lives in broad daylight in India’s Kashmir, all tourists from India and abroad.

The deadliest attack on Indian soil since the 2019 Pulwama bombing shocked the nation, with India retaliating with Operation Sindoor a fortnight later, destroying terror camps and bases across PoK and Pakistan in precise air strikes. It led to a war-like situation with tensions escalating on all fronts.



However, despite a mutual agreement between the two, the relationship remained sour, with India cutting all diplomatic ties with Pakistan.



Although the Indian government cleared its stance on competing against Pakistan in bilateral tournaments and those staged in their country, they agreed to honour international rules and regulations regarding tournaments featuring both.



With the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup being an eight-team event, the BCCI agreed to face Pakistan. However, the BCCI directed players not to shake hands with their counterparts, as confirmed by SKY in the post-match presser.

Handshake saga upsets Naqvi

Taking to his X handle, Naqvi wrote, "Utterly disappointed by the lack of sportsmanship today. Dragging politics into the game goes against the very spirit of sports. Let's hope future victories are celebrated by all teams with grace.”



