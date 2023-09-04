Asia Cup: India skipper Rohit Sharma opens up on Ishan Kishan's innings vs Pakistan

India survived a horrible top-order collapse against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2023 opener as Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan played arguably the most important innings of their ODI careers. Pandya, vice-captain of India, and Kishan added 138 runs for the fifth wicket to rescue India from a precarious position.

Kishan, who already has a double-century to his name in ODIs, scored 82 and Pandya scored 87 as the duo took India to 204 in 37.3 after losing four wickets for 66. Kishan most probably got his chance in the playing XI as KL Rahul is not available for the first two matches of India's Asia Cup campaign. After the innings against Pakistan, however, Kishan has done everything he can to ensure he isn't overlooked once KL Rahul is back.

Speaking on Kishan's performance, Rohit said at the toss against Nepal that 'it's a good sign for them.'

"The way we batted under pressure, Hardik and Ishan batted brilliantly. Ishan showed a lot of maturity and took the game on as well. Good signs for us", said Rohit

India's focus is on two players to replace Pant namely, Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul. Rahul, however, got injured in IPL 2023 and Sanju Samson came to the mix as well. KL ,meanwhile was ruled out of India's first two matches, against Pakistan and Nepal, before the regional tournament started with a niggle, giving Kishan a chance to put his case forward. Making full use of the opportunity, Kishan played his best ODI innings so far.

Kishan's innings is also important as BCCI is expected to announce initial 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup on Monday, September 4. The World Cup starts on October 5 in India and will continue till November 19. India are one of the title contenders along with defending champions England and New Zealand.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE