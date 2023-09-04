Rishabh Pant provides update on fitness, shares training video - WATCH

India's ace wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant provided a major update on his recovery as he was seen doing some decent intensity workout at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Pant shared the video of his training on social media platform Instagram.

The video which saw Pant moving sideways and up & down was captioned "Thankful to god at least I have started seeing some light in the dark tunnel." Have a look at the video here:

Notably, Pant had met a horrific car accident in December 2022 while traveling to his hometown in Roorkee from New Delhi. The southpaw went under couple of surgery after the unfortunate incident and has been under rehab ever since. In absence of Pant during the crucial year of ODI World Cup, India have found themselves in a bit of soup over selecting a keeper-batsman.

Ishan Kishan vs KL Rahul

India's focus is on two players to replace Pant namely, Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul. Rahul, however, got injured in IPL 2023 and Sanju Samson came to the mix as well. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), nonetheless, selected Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul as two options while announcing the squad for the ongoing Asia Cup - a precursor of the World Cup.

KL Rahul meanwhile was ruled out of India's first two matches, against Pakistan and Nepal, before the regional tournament started with a niggle, giving Kishan a chance to put his case forward. Making full use of the opportunity, Kishan played his best ODI innings so far, scoring 82 and adding 138 runs for the fifth wicket with Hardik Pandya.

While Ishan has a double century to his name in ODIs, his 82 is ranked much higher because of the occasion and context of the game. India were four down for 66 when Pandya and Kishan joined each other and recused India from the embarrassing position.

