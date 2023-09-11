Asia Cup 2023: Ishan Kishan keeps wickets for India in Colombo; KL Rahul opts for outfield duty vs Pakistan

Team India was in top form in the Asia Cup Super Four contest on Monday, September 11 as they scored 356/2 in their innings. Veteran stars Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were seen in top form on the day as they dismantled Pakistan's bowling attack on a record-breaking day for Team India. While Virat got the limelight of the day with his ton, Rahul also made a statement with a blistering hundred against the arch-rivals. However, he did not take the gloves for Team India while he was expected to keep wickets.

Why Rahul did not keep wickets?

When Pakistan came out to bat in their innings at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, few were left surprised for Rahul as he opted to participate in the outfield duties. According to the team management plans, Rahul is still the first-choice wicketkeeper option to get Shreyas Iyer accommodated in the team. However, Rahul’s impressive knock for the team with an unbeaten 111 has seen him take a defensive approach.

With Ishan Kishan already a proven wicketkeeper option in the team, the management opted to use Rahul as an outfield player. This would give the Karnataka batter a well-deserved relief having batted for more than 30 overs during the batting stint.

The situation could be a good headache to have for Team India as Ishan has also been in red-hot form with the bat. Rahul’s impressive return with the bat on Monday could cement his place in the Playing XI for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

If Shreyas plays in the Playing XI, either Rahul or Ishan were to miss out on a place in the team. However, with both Rahul and Ishan in form and the latter also a wicketkeeper option, the former will enjoy the luxury of playing as an outfield player.

Virat completes 13,000 runs

On the flip side, Virat too was in excellent form as he brought his 77th international ton for Team India. He also competed 13000 runs in ODI’s and is the quickest to reach the milestone. He remained unbeaten 122 off 94 deliveries with his innings consisting of 9 fours and three sixes. He now resides within two hundreds of Tendulkar and could surpass him in the coming months as India have multiple ODI series and tournament to play.

India in their 50 overs put 356/2 as Pakistan will have a big run chase in hand when they take it to the batting duties. The match still has a good possibility of washout with rain having played spoilsport on Sunday.

