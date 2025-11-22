/Ashes 2025-26: Starc, Head wreak havoc as Australia wrap Perth opener on Day 2, take 1-0 lead

Australia made light work of England in the opening Ashes 2025-26 Test as they wrapped the affairs on Day 2 at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday (Nov 22). With bowlers dominating Day 1 of the Test with 19 wickets, it was the Mitchell Starc and Travis Head show that stole the spotlight as Australia beat England by eight wickets. The win meant it was for the first time since 1921 that an Ashes Test finished in two days as the hosts now lead 1-0 in the series.

Australia wrap Ashes opener

In what was a Test match dominated by bowlers, Travis Head stole the show on Day 2 as he scored 69-ball hundred, one of the fastest in red-ball cricket. He would eventually score 123 off 83 before getting out as Australia wrapped the Test in record time. Jake Weatherald (23) and Marnus Labuschagne (unbeaten 51) also played key roles as the Aussies chased down 205 in 28.2 overs. Brydon Carse scalped both wickets for the hosts as they maintained their 100 percent win record in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

Having bowled out Australia for 132 in their first innings, England were cruising at 65-1 and building an ominous second-innings lead, but Scott Boland and Starc left them reeling with four wickets in as many overs. A ruthless Boland accounted for Ben Duckett (28), Ollie Pope (33) and Harry Brook (0) in the space of 11 balls, then two deliveries later, Starc sent Joe Root packing for eight.

When Starc removed skipper Ben Stokes (2), England were flailing at 88-6 and the veteran paceman had bagged a 10-wicket haul for only the third time after his first innings 7-58, a career-best.

England were partially rescued by a crucial 50-run stand between Gus Atkinson (37) and Brydon Carse (20) before being rolled for 164 at tea.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 132 with 19 wickets falling on Day 1 of the Perth Test match. England were first bowled out for 172 when Mitchell Starc ended with seven wickets. His career best exploits had seen Australia top of their game before Ben Stokes and Co showed their will in the match, having taken a 40-run lead.

However, that lead made no favours as Australia won the match by eight wickets and will now take the field in the second Ashes Test on Dec 4 in Brisbane. In between, England will also have a two-day warm-up match against the Prime Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra starting on Nov 29.