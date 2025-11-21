Ashes 1st Test: Mark Wood sends 6-foot-6 Camron Green tumbling with 147 kmph bouncer - WATCH

The first day of the Ashes 2025-26 in Perth on November 21 has been all about pace and best (brutal) ball from Mark Wood who was easily the fastest from both sides. The moment came in the 24th over of Australia's batting when all-rounder Cameron Green was sent back tumbling after being hit on the helmet visor. The ball was 147 kmph delivery and caught 6 feet 6-inch batter completely off-guard. Green did well to not fall but the ball was clearly as brutal as a pacy, nasty bouncer can get.

Wood sends Green tumbling off rocket bouncer

The Aussie all-rounder was hit face-on on the visor and immediately took his helmet off for a mandatory concussion check. Thankfully, no damage was done. Have a look at the ball below:

Green went on to play for 24 balls more and added 18 runs to his personal score before being dismissed on 24 runs by Ben Stokes. He was the sixth Australian wicket to fall with team score being 83 at the moment.

England rattle Australia after poor batting

After England were bowled out for 172 runs, they started just the opposite way with the ball as Jofra Archer sent back debutant Jake Weatherald for a two-ball duck. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then added 28 runs for the second wicket before England struck thrice inside three overs to bring Australia down to 31/4. Travis Head and Green added 45 runs for the fifth wicket but skipper Stokes dismissed the former to break the partnership. From 76/4, Australia quickly became 121/9 in space of nearly eight overs as Stokes completed a sensational five-for.