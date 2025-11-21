Ashes, 1st Test: Express bowling, poor batting headline 19-wicket opening day in Perth

Express bowling and poor batting from both England and Australia headlined day 1 of the Ashes opener in Perth on Friday (Nov 21). A total of 19 wickets fell on the day for 295 total between both the teams. All 19 wickets fell to pace bowlers with Mitchell Starc taking 7/58 for Australia and Ben Stokes taking 5/23 for England. At the stumps, Australia were 123/9 with still 59 runs needed to level England's first innings total of 172. Harry Brook's 52 was the highest score by a batter across both teams.

England rattle Australia after poor batting

After England were bowled out for 172 runs, they started just the opposite way with the ball as Jofra Archer sent back debutant Jake Weatherald for a two-ball duck. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then added 28 runs for the second wicket before England struck thrice inside three overs to bring Australia down to 31/4. Travis Head and Green added 45 runs for the fifth wicket but skipper Stokes dismissed the former to break the partnership. From 76/4, Australia quickly became 121/9 in space of nearly eight overs as Stokes completed a sensational five-for.

Starc sinks England with career-best figures