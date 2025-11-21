/Ashes 2025-26: Why Usman Khawaja did not open Australia innings in Perth?

Australia batter Usman Khawaja was not allowed to open the batting in Ashes opener in Perth on day 1 (Nov) after spending too much off the field. Khawaja was off the field when the last England wicket fell which meant he could not open as per ICC rules. According to rules, after failing to be on the field for the last wicket, a batter has to spent at least 10 minutes off the pitch before becoming eligible to bat. Thus, Khawaja could not even come to bat at number three when Jake Weatherald fell for a duck on debut in the first over of innings.

England strike back with searing pace

After England won the toss and elected to field first, they were bowled out for 172 runs before tea. The visitors, however, struck back strongly with the ball with Archer dismissing Weatherald in the first over itself. Australia took 28 balls to score their first run and were 15/1 going into tea on the opening day. After tea, England struck twice inside six overs, sending back both Marnus Labuschagne (9 off 41) and Steve Smith (17 off 49) to being Australia down to 31/3.

Batting woes continue for England

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, England batter failed to take advantage of a decent pitch. After losing first three wickets for 39 runs, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook tried to give them some stability with a 55-run partnership before returning all-rounder Green removed Pope in his very first over.