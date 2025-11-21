Ashes 2025-26: Mitchell Starc delivers nightmare in Perth even before dawn in England - WATCH

Mitchell Starc finished with the figures of 7/58 on day 1 (Nov 21) of the Ashes opener in Perth as England crumbled to a below-par first innings total of 172. The nightmare started even before dawn in England as Starc sent back Zak Crawley in the very first over for a duck. The match started 10:20 AM local time in Perth and England fans were half-way into the midnight sleep at 2:20 AM at home. By the time clock hit 11 am in England, their team was back in dressing room to get ready for fielding.

Starc delivers best performance by a left-arm pacer in Australia since 1990

Starc's figures of 7/58 are the best by a left-arm in Ashes Down Under after losing the toss since Bruce Reid's 7/51 in Boxing Day Test in December 1990. Overall, Starc's figures the third best by a left-arm Australia pacer in an innings in Ashes behind Mitchell Johnson's 7/40 and Reid.

Starc's biggest wicket of the morning came nearly two overs later as he sent back star England batter Joe Root for a duck. With the wicket, Starc also completed 100 wickets in the Ashes.

Batting woes continue for England

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, England batter failed to take advantage of a decent pitch. After losing first three wickets for 39 runs, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook tried to give them some stability with a 55-run partnership before returning all-rounder Green removed Pope in his very first over.