Ashes 2025-26: Mitchell Starc delivers nightmare in Perth even before dawn in England - WATCH

Starc's figures of 7/58 are the best by a left-arm in Ashes Down Under after losing the toss since Bruce Reid's 7/51 in Boxing Day Test in December 1990. Thanks to him, England finished their first innings in Ashes opener for just 172 runs.
Mitchell Starc finished with the figures of 7/58 on day 1 (Nov 21) of the Ashes opener in Perth as England crumbled to a below-par first innings total of 172. The nightmare started even before dawn in England as Starc sent back Zak Crawley in the very first over for a duck. The match started 10:20 AM local time in Perth and England fans were half-way into the midnight sleep at 2:20 AM at home. By the time clock hit 11 am in England, their team was back in dressing room to get ready for fielding.
Starc's figures of 7/58 are the best by a left-arm in Ashes Down Under after losing the toss since Bruce Reid's 7/51 in Boxing Day Test in December 1990. Overall, Starc's figures the third best by a left-arm Australia pacer in an innings in Ashes behind Mitchell Johnson's 7/40 and Reid.
Starc's biggest wicket of the morning came nearly two overs later as he sent back star England batter Joe Root for a duck. With the wicket, Starc also completed 100 wickets in the Ashes.
After winning the toss and electing to bat first, England batter failed to take advantage of a decent pitch. After losing first three wickets for 39 runs, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook tried to give them some stability with a 55-run partnership before returning all-rounder Green removed Pope in his very first over.
England went into lunch at 105/4 and Mitchell Starc clean bowled skipper Ben Stokes early into the second session. A 45-run partnership between Brook (53) and Jamie Smith (33 off 22) took England past 150. Aussie debutant Brendan Doggett, however, removed Brook for his first international wicket as England lost last five wickets for just 12 runs in another collapse and were bowled out under 33 overs.