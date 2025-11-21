/WPL 2026: 277 players to undergo bidding on November 27 for 73 slots - Check all details

A total of 277 players have registered for the WPL 2026 auction including 83 overseas players. The event will start off with the bidding of eight-player marquee set which also includes Indian duo of Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh.
The Women's Premier League (WPL) auction is all set to take place on November 27 with a total of 73 available slots to fill. The auction is the first one since the inaugural auction before the maiden season of the league in 2023. The five franchises have already submitted the list of players retained and are left with Right to Match (RTM) cards accordingly. A total of 277 players have registered for the WPL 2026 auction including 83 overseas players. The event will start off with the bidding of eight-player marquee set which also includes Indian duo of Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming auction:
The WPL 2026 will take place on November 27 in New Delhi in which five teams will look to fill up 73 available slots including 23 overseas players.
A total of 277 players have registered for the auction including 83 foreign players in which 23 are from Australia, 22 form England, 13 from New Zealand, 11 from South Africa, and three each from Sri Lanka as well as Bangladesh.
UP Warriorz have the biggest purse available with INR 14.50 crore in bank. Gujarat Giants come next with a purse of INR 9 crore, followed by RCB (INR 6.15 crore), Mumbai Indians (INR 5.75 crore), and Delhi Capitals (INR 5.70 crore).
Mumbai Indians have retained a maximum of five players and so have Delhi Capitals, which means both the franchises won't have any RTM option at the auction. RCB have retained four players and are left with one RTM card which they can use on an overseas player as well.
Gujarat Giants have retained two players which leave them with three RTM cards but these can be used only for Indian players as both their retentions are foreign players. UP Warriorz retained only one Indian player which means they have the maximum four RTM cards available for the auction.
The auction will kick off by bidding on players in the marquee set with the maximum base price of INR 50 lakh. A total of eight players are in the marquee set: Sophie Devine, Sophie Ecclestone, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Amelia Kerr and Laura Wolvaardt apart from Indian duo of Deepti and Renuka. All the marquee set players have kept their base price at a maximum of INR 50 lakh, except Renuka (INR 40 Lakh) and Wolvaardt (INR 30 lakh).