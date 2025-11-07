/WPL player retention list: How much Mandhana and Kaur were paid? Check full list

The Women's Premier League (WPL) franchises have announced the list of their retained players ahead of the upcoming mega auction. Each franchise had the option of retaining five players from the squad but only two-time champions Mumbai Indians along with three-time finalist Delhi Capitals chose to exercise that option. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retained four players while Gujarat Giants kept two and UP Warriorz (UPW) retained only one in Shweta Sehrawat. The most surprising release of the league was India all-rounder Deepti Sharma by UPW despite winning Player of the Tournament (POTM) in Women's World Cup 2025 which India won recently.

How much the WPL players were retained for?

As per the rules, if a franchise chose to retain five players from the option of maximum three capped Indian, two overseas and two uncapped players, they could pay a maximum of INR 3.5 crore to the first player. Below is the list of price tag of retained players by WPL franchises:

Mumbai Indians

The two-time champions retained a maximum of five players including skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. They also retained G Kamalini as uncapped India player. Here's how much they paid to each retained player:

Nat Sciver-Brunt - INR 3.5 crore ($395,000)

Harmanpreet Kaur - INR 2.5 crore ($280,000)

Haley Matthews - INR 1.75 crore ($197,000)

Amanjot Kaur - INR 1 crore ($112,000)

G Kamalini - INR 50 lakh ($56,000)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The 2024 WPL winners retained four of a maximum five players including Smriti Mandhana. They will also have one Right to Match (RTM) card available during the auction which they can use to buy back one their released players.

Smriti Mandhana - INR 3.5 crore ($395,000)

Richa Ghosh - INR 2.75 crore ($310,000)

Ellyse Perry - INR 2 crore ($225,000)

Shreyanka Patil - INR 60 lakh ($67,000)

Delhi Capitals

The three-time WPL finalists chose to retain all five players from the squad including Jemimah Rodrigues who played one of the best innings in WODIs chases of 127 not out to help India beat Australia in Women's World Cup 2025 semis.

Jemimah Rodrigues - INR 2.2 crore ($248,000)

Shafali Verma - INR 2.2 crore ($248,000)

Annabel Sutherland - INR 2.2 crore ($248,000)

Marizanne Kapp - INR 2.2 crore ($248,000)

Niki Prasad - INR 50 lakh ($56,000)

Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants only retained two players from the squad - Australia duo of Ash Gardner and Ben Mooney for INR 3.5 crore ($395,000) and INR 2.5 crore ($280,000), respectively.

UP Warriorz