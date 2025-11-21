Ashes 2025-26: Balance lost, awkward fall and decision is out - Archer owns Weatherald on debut - WATCH

After England were bowled out for a paltry 172 runs in the first innings of Ashes opener on day 1 (Nov 21), Jofra Archer made Australia taste their own medicine. The England quick took just two balls to scalp out the first Australia wicket, sending back debutant Jake Weatherald for a duck on his Test debut. The frantic opening day saw 11 wickets fall by tea with Australia trailing by 157 runs and Steve Smith on crease along with Marnus Labuschagne.

Archer owns Weatherald on debut

31-year-old Jake Weatherald had to face one of the toughest bowlers for his maiden innings and it did not go as he would liked. The first ball was outside off which Weatherald missed and failed to connect. On the second ball, Archer bowled a full delivery on the long stump. Trying to flick the ball, Weatherald lost balance as the ball hit the pads and he hit the ground. The on-field umpire gave it not out but England chose to review and rightfully so as the DRS showed ball hitting the stumps. Have a look at the video below:

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Starc seven-for dismantles England

Earlier, England failed to perform after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Mitchell Starc was destroyer-in-chief with 7/58 - the best bowling figures by a left-arm pacer since 1990 in Australia Ashes after losing the toss. Among England batters, only Harry Brook (52), Ollie Pope (46), and Jamie Smith (33 off 22) could have an impact up to extent.