Ashes 2023: Ricky Ponting hails Ben Stokes' valiant Lord's knock, compares to Dhoni's match-winning approach

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has heaped praise on England captain Ben Stokes and compared him to legendary India player MS Dhoni after playing a valiant knock in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s. Stokes scored 155 on the final day of the Test match but could help his side to the win as Australia won by 43 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the series. According to Ponting, there are very few players that can stretch the game to last and win it for their side.

Ponting heaps praise

"The first one that comes to mind is maybe someone like a Dhoni, who's there at the end in a lot of T20 games, and finishing games, whereas Ben's doing it at the end of Test matches, and there's not, probably not many, many players through the history of the game that have found themselves in that sort of role and are there at the end winning games, and especially as a captain,” Ponting said while in conversation with ICC TV.