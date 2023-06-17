Ashes 2023: Jonny Bairstow sheds light on declaration call from Ben Stokes, says 'it was no surprise to us'

Star England all-rounder Jonny Bairstow has reflected back on Ben Stokes’s decision to declare in the final 30 minutes on Day 1 of the Ashes Test as it came as no surprise to him. Bairstow, who missed out on a hundred on Day 1 was England’s second-most successful batter with 78 runs before the hosts decided to declare at 393/8 and called the Aussies to bat for the final 30 minutes. Bairstow and Co showed first glimpses of the Bazball to the Aussies as they recovered well despite a mixed start to their innings on Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test.

Bairstow not surprised by Stokes’ decision

"I'm sure there are many decisions that Ben has made that have probably taken commentators and some people by surprise. It was no surprise to us. You'll all be aware that a 20-minute slot for any opening pair is something that's not very nice and can be a bit niggly," Bairstow said.