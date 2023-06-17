Ashes 2023: Jonny Bairstow sheds light on declaration call from Ben Stokes, says 'it was no surprise to us'
England made a positive start to Day 1 of the Ashes Test at Edgbaston after putting 393/8 before they surprised everyone with their shock declaration as they called Australia to bat for the final 30 minutes.
Star England all-rounder Jonny Bairstow has reflected back on Ben Stokes’s decision to declare in the final 30 minutes on Day 1 of the Ashes Test as it came as no surprise to him. Bairstow, who missed out on a hundred on Day 1 was England’s second-most successful batter with 78 runs before the hosts decided to declare at 393/8 and called the Aussies to bat for the final 30 minutes. Bairstow and Co showed first glimpses of the Bazball to the Aussies as they recovered well despite a mixed start to their innings on Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test.
Bairstow not surprised by Stokes’ decision
"I'm sure there are many decisions that Ben has made that have probably taken commentators and some people by surprise. It was no surprise to us. You'll all be aware that a 20-minute slot for any opening pair is something that's not very nice and can be a bit niggly," Bairstow said.
While the decision came as a surprise to many, England continued to impress despite a poor second session where they lost Harry Brook and skipper Stokes in no time.
"It was a decision that Ben and Brendon [McCullum] made in conjunction with the bowlers. It's a shot to nothing, isn't it? You can walk off and there might be an unbelievable ball in there - there might be a loose shot or whatever.
"But we'll come back tomorrow with a ball that's four overs old, a fresh bowling attack and a team that are really looking forward to the challenge."
Root runs the show
With England at 124/3 at the break, it was Joe Root who took the anchor role despite losing wickets consistently at the end. Harry Brook (32) and skipper Ben Stokes (1) soon followed which put the hosts on the back foot. Bairstow (78) would then join Root as they both stitched a 121-run stand for the sixth wicket. Root scored his 30th Test hundred and remained unbeaten on 118 at the end of the day.
England did their best to breach the defense of Warner and Khawaja but did not succeed in the four overs at the end of Day 1 before stumps. Australia ended the day at 14/0 and still trail by 379 runs in the first innings.
