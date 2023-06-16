Pakistan's involvement in ODI World Cup in LIMBO after Najam Sethi's latest comment

Pakistan Cricket team’s participation in the ODI World Cup could be in limbo after the latest comment made by their board President Najam Sethi on Friday, June 16. Sethi, President of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opened up on his country’s stand regarding involvement in the mega event and said that any participation in the World Cup is subject to their government's approval. Pakistan are due to travel to India for the ODI World Cup despite India’s refusal to play in the Asia Cup in their own backyard, which has now created a scene of limbo for the 1992 World Cup champions. Pakistan’s participation in limbo? "We have written to the ICC that we can't give approval or disapproval to this (World Cup schedule)," Sethi was quoted saying by Espncricinfo.

"It's our government who has to decide, just like when it comes to India, it's their government that decides when they go to play. There is no point asking us if we will play in Ahmedabad. When the time comes, first it will be decided whether we are going or not, then the government decides where we will go. Our decision will rest on these two important conditions."

ALSO READ | Ashes 2023: Players to wear black armbands, observe silence in honour of Nottingham attack victims Asia Cup format impact? As things stand, Pakistan are already on the back foot after they lost the rights to host the majority of the Asia Cup matches in coming August and September. The PCB is considered to be disappointed by the now official hybrid model of the Asia Cup where official hosts Pakistan is to host four matches while unofficial hosts Sri Lanka will host the remaining nine matches including the final if India enter the showpiece.

While India remains clear on their stand on not traveling to Pakistan, Sethi previously stated that Pakistan might not travel to India and would propose a hybrid model for the World Cup. However, the approach has been turned down by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Since India has confirmed it will not travel to Pakistan, a similar stand was expected to be taken by the PCB which has seen Pakistan’s involvement in jeopardy for the ODI World Cup. The PCB also has opposed the idea of staging India vs Pakistan league contest in Ahmedabad and wants it to be staged in another location.

