Arguably best player in our team: Jos Buttler comes in support of under-fire Joe Root ahead of CWC '23

Joe Root is gearing up for England's three-match ODI series opener versus Ireland, which gets underway on September 20 (Wednesday) at Headingley, Leeds. The former England Test captain voluntarily added him to the squad for the first ODI as he needs more game time in the 50-over format ahead of the CWC 2023 edition, which kicks off with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 05. Root's decision comes on the back of a horrible run in the England-New Zealand four ODIs, at home, where he ended with scores of 6, 0, 4, and 29.

Ahead of the Ireland series, where Zak Crawley will lead a second-stringed side, England's regular captain Jos Buttler has backed under-fire Root and labelled him as the 'best player' in the team.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Buttler hailed Root's call to be available for the Ireland ODI series opener as he feels it shows the latter's hunger to play more ODIs before the 50-over showpiece event in India. "It just shows his hunger to play. He's someone who, over the last four years because of the schedule probably hasn't played as much 50-over cricket as he would like." Backing him to regain form before CWC '23, Buttler added, "He's an experienced guy and he knows what he needs. He's arguably the best player in our team and he just knows what he needs to get ready. It was very simple for all involved."

Meanwhile, England's chief selector Luke Wright also lauded Root for asking for more game time and added, "It's great for someone to have that desire to keep wanting to do more. He just wanted a bit more time. It's a great thing for someone to still have that desire to keep wanting to do more and more. It shows where he's at with his game and what makes him such a world-class player that, when he doesn't feel quite right, he still wants to tinker and do more. As much as we probably thought he needed a break as well, he just wanted another go."

Root has batted only 16 times in ODIs since the 2019 World Cup, won by England. Hence, he is eager to regain his rhythm before the upcoming ICC event in October-November.

England's final squad for 2023 World Cup: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

