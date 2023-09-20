Why blame Babar Azam only: Miandad, Misbah back Pakistan captain for CWC '23 after Asia Cup debacle

Pakistan entered the Asia Cup 2023 edition as the No. 1 ranked ODI side and were off to a solid start. However, their campaign fell apart in the Super Four stage with a heavy defeat versus arch-rivals India, by 228 runs, before losing a thrilling contest to Sri Lanka, by two wickets (DLS method), to bow out of the multi-nation event. With the ODI World Cup to kick off early next month in India, on October 05, Pakistan are under pressure. Captain Babar Azam has also drawn a lot of criticism for falling short in terms of tactics in crunch situations in the Asia Cup. However, he has found the backing of stalwarts such as Javed Miandad and Misbah-ul-Haq.

'Our team is not as bad as it played in the Asia Cup'

Speaking to the media at a match of the 40's Global Cricket Event, both Miandad and Misbah have urged the country's cricket authorities to not panic ahead of the CWC 2023 edition. "Why blame Babar Azam only when the rest of the team didn't perform as well in the Asia Cup matches against India and Sri Lanka," Miandad said.

"Look our team is not as bad as it played in the Asia Cup. It has plenty of potential to do well in the World Cup. The only thing is how quickly our players cope and adjust to playing in Indian conditions before big crowds and in a country where they will encounter some hostility. The sooner this suspense about the final squad is ended the better it is for us in the mega-event," Miandad further asserted.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain and coach Misbah pointed out that Pakistan would only do well if everyone in the squad contributes collectively and isn't dependent on a select few (namely captain Babar, Shaheen Shah Afridi and keeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan). In this regard, he opined, "Don't just expect Babar to perform every time. This is not possible. This team has been successful as a collective unit and they must remember that even in India."

Misbah mentioned that now is not the time to raise questions on Babar, who had been entrusted with the role long back. "Now is not the time to talk about his captaincy. He is someone who can be relied upon in the World Cup as a captain and batsman," he stated. In addition, the 2015 ODI World Cup skipper opened up on the speculations and discussions regarding a divide in the locker room, as well as rumours about a player leaking inside information. He feels all this will only harm the team's cause.

"I have worked with these players as captain, coach and chief selector and I back them to do well in the World Cup," Misbah added.

Pakistan will kick off their CWC 2023 campaign on October 06 when they play the Netherlands in Hyderabad. The marquee tournament commences a day before with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

