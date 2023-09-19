Shadab Khan’s World Cup place in doubt as selectors keen on drafting in new face for CWC 2023 - Reports

A regular in the XI not a long time back, Shadab Khan is now said to get replaced by a newcomer in the side for the showpiece event in India starting October 5. Pakistan’s vice-captain had mediocre outings in the recently-concluded Asia Cup, picking just three wickets as Men in Green crashed out of the tournament in the Super Four stage.

The latest reports emerging from local media suggest chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and Captain Babar Azam are contemplating including uncapped Abrar Ahmed as cover for Shadab in the CWC squad.

According to Geo News, Babar Azam is disappointed with the performances of some seniors, with close friend Shadab being one of them. With Pakistan already facing injury issues, including that of Naseem Shah, who is likely to miss the World Cup due to a shoulder injury, and Haris Rauf, who suffered pain in his side during the Asia Cup, removing Shadab from the scheme of things this close to the marquee event could hurt their momentum.

“During their meeting, the chief selector and the skipper also discussed the fitness problems and bad form of the important players,” the report said.

Meanwhile, Abrar - the young spin prodigy, rose to the limelight following his debut against England in the home Test series last December. Quicker through the air than Shadab, adding some mystery factor to his bowling, Abrar remains an unknown entity for most teams. With 38 wickets in six matches at a strike rate of 51.26, drafting in Abrar could be a risk worth going for.

Vice-captaincy post under threat

Let alone fighting for his place in the starting XI for the World Cup 2023, Shadab Khan’s vice-captaincy position is also said to be under threat. If Shadab gets overlooked, pace-bowling spearhead Shaheen Afridi could be named Babar’s deputy.

The left-arm seamer is part of the most-talked-about bowling trio in today’s cricket, including Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf – two of whom are nursing injuries. In their absence, Pakistan played Mohammed Wasim Jr and Zaman Khan in the do-or-die clash against Sri Lanka, which Pakistan lost by two wickets.

Per the report, all parties concerned will sit across the table with PCB chief Zaka Ashraf to take a call on such topics.

With September 28 as the deadline date for all teams to name their final 15 for the Cricket World Cup, the PCB has around a week to decide on the squad to travel to India.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE