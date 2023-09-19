Adam Gilchrist in awe of Rishabh Pant’s impact on keeper-batters worldwide; backs KL Rahul over Kishan in CWC

Australia legend Adam Gilchrist praised injured-and-out India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant, saying he is amazed to see Pant's impact on batters worldwide. An attacking opener during his time, Gilchrist said wicketkeepers have brought a change to their approach in batting following Pant’s exploits in his brief career.

Pant made his international debut in 2017 and emerged as the top batter in the India Team, especially in Tests. Averaging around 44 and striking at over 73, Pant is a top-notch keeper-batter in Tests. His performance against Australia during India’s previous tour, where he scored 274 in five innings, including a match-winning 89 at the Gabba, Brisbane, earned him the reputation of a destructive force to reckon with.

"I think Rishabh has inspired a lot of wicket-keeper batters around the world to play that [aggressive] way. It is fascinating for such a young man to have such an impact that Rishabh has had, and others are responding and playing in that positive manner," Gilchrist told PTI.

Meanwhile, following his accident late last year, Pant remained out of action and will miss the upcoming Cricket World Cup at home starting October 5. Currently, he is undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and is said to be fit for an on-field return shortly.

KL over Ishan behind the wickets at CWC

A three-time World Cup winner with Australia, Gilchrist has backed makeshift keeper-batter KL Rahul to take care of wicketkeeping duties during the World Cup, calling selectors’ keen interest in having Rahul over regular gloveman Ishan Kishan for the showpiece event as impressive.

Speaking on India ticking most boxes, especially having two keeper-batters in their provisional 15, Gilchrist said India is well stocked, with options under their belt, they can deliver on the bigger stage.

"They [India] are well stocked. They have got a couple of [wicketkeeping] options there, obviously, when KL was out with his injury, Ishan Kishan took his opportunity and played really well, and now they find themselves in the team together, so that's a wonderful case of taking an opportunity.

"Being positive, and then, forcing the selectors into keeping you in the team [is impressive]. It seems like KL is gonna be the one who is going to continue with the gloves, but it does not seem to hinder Ishan Kishan's batting, he seems to be playing really well, carefree, attacking and dangerous," Gilchrist added.

Meanwhile, after winning the Asia Cup 2023, India will host Australia for three ODIs. They will also open their Cricket World Cup campaign against the former five-time winners in Chennai on October 8.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE