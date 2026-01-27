/AO 2026 | 'Not steroids': What is Whoop band - Sabalenka, Sinner, Alcaraz asked to remove fitness device

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Aryan Sabalenka - all top players are facing same issue at the Australian Ope 2026 - removal of their Whoop band. The band removal before their matches, most recently asked to Sinner in fourth round, has left the players confused the Whoop founder fuming. The band is approved by International Tennis Federation (ITF) but looks like the Australian Open has not okayed it yet. The players have found it dumbfounded as they wear the band during ATP and WTA matches. The Australian Open has said that they are in discussion about the usage but it is 'not allowed' as of now.

What is Whoop band and why players are being asked to remove?

The Whoop band is a device which monitors certain data when the players are involved matches. According to Sabalenka, who is also a Whoop ambassador, "it's just for tracking my health." She was asked to remove to her band during one of her early round matches.

Sinner, who was asked to remove the band during the fourth round match vs Luciano Darderi on Monday (Jan 26), said: "There is certain data what we would like to track a little bit on court. It’s not for the live thing. It’s more about [what] you can see after the match." Notably, Sinner suffered cramps due to extreme heat in the Australian Open 2026 third round match, but eventually managed to win.

A day before Sinner, Alcaraz was also asked to remove his Whoop band when by the umpires mid-match.

Expressing frustration after Alcaraz incident, Whoop founder and CEO Will Ahmed wote on X: "Ridiculous. Whoop is approved by the International Tennis Federation for in-match wear and poses no safety risk. Let the athletes measure their bodies. Data is not steroids!"

Why Australian Open is not allowing Whoop?

Whoop was approved by WTA in 2021 and was approved by the ATP in 2024. Last year, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) also approved it for the usage during matches. The grand slam organisers, however, have not approved it yet.

"The reason why I was wearing that on court, because we received the email that we got approval from the ITF to wear this device. I didn't know that grand slams didn't come to conclusion,” Sabalenka said after her quarter-final win on Tuesday (Jan 27), making it confusing for the players.

"Wearables are currently not permitted at grand slams," said a Tennis Australia spokesperson. "The Australian Open is involved in ongoing discussions on how this situation could change."