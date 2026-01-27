/AO 2026 | History awaits Sinner: Italian star's QF vs Shelton will get him closer to record Aus Open title

Jannik Sinner is only 24-year-old and already has four grand slam titles to his name - two of which are Australian Open - in 2024 and 2025. In the ongoing Australian Open 2026, the Italian is already in the quarter-final and will face American Ben Shelton on Wednesday (Jan 28) at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park for a place in last four. Sinner, however, has already created a piece of history by entering the Round of 8 with his 18th match win in the Australian Open - behind only Novak Djokovic (33), Andre Agassi (26), Ivan Lendl (20) and Roger Federer (19). Sinner (24 years & 155 days) is also behind only Pete Sampras (22 years & 285 days) and Novak Djokovic (24 years & 29 days) as the youngest player to make nine consecutive major quarterfinal appearances.

Why Sinner's QF vs Shelton in Aus Open 2026 is historic?

Sinner's quarter-final vs Shelton, if the Italian manages to win, will take him equal to Federer's record of 19 consecutive Aus Open match wins. Any win which takes to equal to Federer - a legend of the sport - is historic. Also, Sinner has won 26 of his first 30 Australian Open matches - the fourth most in open era. Ahead of Sinner are Andre Agassi, Mats Wilander and Stefan Edberg with 27 wins each in their first 30 Australian Open matches.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sinner boasts an impressive 87 percent win rate in Australian Open matches so far which explains his two titles and proves his dominance Down Under. Sinner, if manages to win Australian Open 2026, will also become only the second player ever in open era to wins three consecutive AO titles. Before him, Djokovic had done it in 2011, 2012 & 2013 and in 2019, 2020 & 2021.

Sinner's fitness in focus ahead of AO 2026 QF vs Shelton