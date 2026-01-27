Alexander Zverev has become the first player to enter Australian Open 2026 men's singles semis. The German beat Learner Tien 6-3, 7(7)-6(5), 6-1, 7(7)-6(3) at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday (Jan 27) in Melbourne Park to make a place in the last four . The win was Zverev's 12th consecutive win at a major against at lef-handed opponent - making it one of the hardest players to beat against a southpaw. Zverev would now hope to continue his from in the next two rounds at the year's first open and sweeten the bitter taste of loss in Australian Open 2025 final against Jannik Sinner.

Why this win is important for Zverev?

With the win against Tien, Zverev entered his 10th grand slam semi-final, making him one of the top players in the current era along with Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and of course Novak Djokovic. The win, however, wasn't without a scare when Zverev lost the second set but the German regrouped well to win the next two sets and advance in the tournament.

"Without my 20 aces or something like that, I probably would not have won today. Obviously very happy with my serve, but yeah, just generally happy to be back in the semis,” said Zverev after the win.

The German also acknowledged the level of play by his opponent and said: "Learner from the baseline was playing unbelievable. I don't think I've played anyone who plays that well from the baseline for a very, very long time."

What next for Zverev?

The German was once touted as a successor to the trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic, but has failed to live up to the expectations. The 28-year-old has never won a grand slam. His best at a major is reaching final of US Open (2020), Australian Open (2025), and French Open (2024). At grass courts in Wimbledon, he has not been able to clear the fourth round hurdle thrice (2017, 2021, 2024).