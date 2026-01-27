/AO 2026 | 'Not a bad thing': Coco Gauff unhappy after racquet smashing video goes viral

American Coco Gauff has called out privacy concerns at Australian Open 2026 after a video of her smashing racquet following the loss in women's singles QF went viral. Gauff lost to Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-2 on Tuesday (Jan 27) at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park and smashed the racquet to bits in an unhinged moment while walking back to locker room. The American, however, did not like the video being picked up by the camera and felt that such incidents 'don't need to be broadcast.' Gauff also explained why she broke the racquet while talking to reporters.

Why did Gauff break the racquet?

Gauff, a two-time grand slam champion and a favourite to win the tournament, did not handle the loss very calmy and smashed the racquet. “I think for me, I know myself, and I don’t want to lash out on my team. They’re good people. They don’t deserve that, and I know I’m emotional,” the 21-year-old said about the incident.

What is Gauff's issue with video being viral?

Speaking on the video goin viral, Gauff added: "I tried to go somewhere where they wouldn’t broadcast it, but obviously they did. Maybe some conversations can be had, because I feel like at this tournament the only private place we have is the locker room."

Gauff said that she 'tried to go somewhere without camera' as she didn't want to smash the racquet in front of kids and said: “I just took the minute to go and do that. I don’t think it’s a bad thing. Like I said, I don’t try to do it on court in front of kids and things like that, but I do know I need to let out that emotion."

