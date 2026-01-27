/AO 2026 | Alcaraz set on 'taking revenge' against Zverev after reaching maiden Aus Open semis

Carlos Alcaraz, world number one and six-time grand slam champion, has finally managed to reach last four in the Australian Open. The Spaniard beat Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 in straight sets on Tuesday (Jan 27) ar Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. He will now face Alexander Zverev in his maiden AO semis for a place in the final and get one step closer to completing a career slam. Alcaraz has won the remaining three grand slams (French Open, Wimbledon & US Open) twice each, making him one of the top players in current era.
Alcaraz wants revenge against Zverev in AO 2026 semis
Alcaraz was beaten by Zverev in Australian Open 2025 and the Spaniard now wants to take revenge against the German. He is, however, wary of Zverev playing 'good tennis' as of now.
"I know he’s playing great tennis," Alcaraz said. "Solid, aggressively. I think he’s serving pretty well. I have to be ready. We have to play tactically really, really well. It’s going to be a great battle. I’m really looking forward to playing him here, taking revenge."
If Alcaraz mnagaes to get past Zverev, who was the runner up in Australian Open 2025, the fans might get to watch the very first Alcaraz vs Sinner Australian Open final, given the Italian also holds up in historic match against Ben Shelton in QF.
Trending Stories
The German beat Learner Tien 6-3, 7(7)-6(5), 6-1, 7(7)-6(3) at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday (Jan 27) in Melbourne Park to make a place in the last four . The 28-year-old has never won a grand slam. His best at a major is reaching final of US Open (2020), Australian Open (2025), and French Open (2024). At grass courts in Wimbledon, he has not been able to clear the fourth round hurdle thrice (2017, 2021, 2024). In the Australia Open 2026, he would definitely aim to win his maiden grand slam title but the road only gets tougher hereon.