'Anyone who thinks Australia are starting with an advantage are talking through their hat,' says Ian Chappell

The verbal volleys have already begun ahead of the marquee Border-Gavaskar series that starts this Thursday, February 9th in Nagpur. Unlike the previous times, the talk about a particular player or players’ battle in general is less; instead it’s about the pitches that will be on offer during the series. While a few of the former Aussie stars including Ian Healy had said India will be using an unfair advantage by preparing rank-turners for the series, ex-captain and legend Ian Chappell has opined a contrasting view on the same.

Known to be putting out the right foot forward even if it means contradicting with his compatriot’s opinion, Ian Chappell has once again slammed those who are unnecessarily criticising the Indian pitches. Speaking to Star Sports from Sydney during a virtual presser on Monday, Chappell disagreed with Ian’s opinion while previewing the upcoming India vs Australia Test series.

Responding to Ian’s remarks of India using an ‘unfair’ advantage by offering dust bowls as pitches for the Test series, Chappell said those opinions are based on what Australia have done at home. Adding that other than the pitch curator no one should have a say on how and what the pitch should be. He also opined that anyone who thinks India will not start with an advantage and instead Australia will, is fooled.

“A lot of that is based on what Australia have done at home. They are playing in India. Why anyone would think that India don’t start with an advantage, I don’t know. Anyone who thinks Australia are starting with an advantage are talking through their hat.” Chappell said.

“There is a lot of rubbish spoken about pitches. I believe no one other than the curator should have a say on what kind of wickets are produced. I don’t think it should be up to the players, manager, or coach. You should just produce a good pitch.”

When asked about what is a good pitch, then? Chappell said, “One on which a team wins after tea on the final day.”